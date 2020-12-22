Winter Storm Watch from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Barron County

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Polk, Barron, Rusk and St. Croix Counties.

* WHEN…From Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind

chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Localized near blizzard conditions

possible Wednesday afternoon and early evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&