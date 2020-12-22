Winter Storm Watch from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST

Winter Storm Watch from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Barron County
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT…
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Polk, Barron, Rusk and St. Croix Counties.
* WHEN…From Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Localized near blizzard conditions
possible Wednesday afternoon and early evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&