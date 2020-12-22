Winter alerts in effect through Wednesday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Pierce, Dunn, and Chippewa counties as of 4:30 Tuesday evening. While snow totals with tomorrow's system won't be that impressive in the Advisory area, the combination of falling snow and wind will result in slippery roads and very low visibility for the Wednesday evening commute. Higher snow totals are expected further northwest.

The snow is just one of three threats facing northwestern Wisconsin Wednesday through Christmas. Expect warm temperatures to start Wednesday morning. In fact, it'll be warmer than this evening with temps in the low to mid 40s early in the morning, and any precipitation will be light rain.

Temps really start falling after noon, and will cross the freezing mark. That brings a changeover to snow, with moderate to briefly heavy snow rates expected around and just after the Wednesday evening commute. Snow will start out wet and heavy, but as temps drop it will get fluffier.

This fluffy snow blows around more by the wind, which is the second threat facing the area. Wind will be gusting into the 30s, possibly up to 40 Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning. This will lead to low visibility even when snow rate is light. You'll need to slow down even more than normal for the snow amounts because of the limited visibility. The wind will get lighter in time for Christmas.

Even after the snow ends, that wind out of the northwest not only carries in arctic air, but also causes it to feel even colder with the wind chill. In addition, lows Thursday morning will be within a few degrees of zero on either side, and that means that any snow that fell will be harder to remove as arctic temperatures reduce the effectiveness of road salt. Also, it's more uncomfortable to be outside in those temps.

In fact, the wind chills will drop by 50 to 60 degrees between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning from the upper 30s to as cold as the -20s. At those temps, frostbite can occur in 20 to 30 minutes on uncovered skin, so bundle up! It will feel below zero all day Thursday and into Christmas morning, though again the wind will get lighter as we get closer to Christmas.

A closer look at forecast snow totals (map below) has Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley in an area of 1/2" up to 3". The issue in this light blue area is how much dry air coming up from the southwest limits precipitation right around when the heaviest snow bands arrive. Areas to the northwest will likely see higher snow totals and won't be influenced by that dry air quite as much.

Temperatures do look to remain cold through the rest of the seven day, though they will be closer to average for this time of the year.