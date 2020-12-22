Skip to Content

Tuesday's Scores

9:24 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press
date 2020-12-22

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 71, Pittsville 35

Appleton East 64, Hortonville 55

Beaver Dam 64, Sauk Prairie 45

Blair-Taylor 77, Mondovi 55

Brookfield Central 63, Hamilton 57

Burlington 63, Delavan-Darien 41

Cameron 60, Unity 42

Cashton 76, Brookwood 29

Chippewa Falls 70, New Richmond 43

Clear Lake 54, Thorp 32

Coleman 51, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 43

Darlington 84, Shullsburg 49

Denmark 48, Clintonville 33

Edgar 61, Newman Catholic 45

Franklin 72, Muskego 70

Freedom 69, Marinette 46

Germantown 76, West Allis Nathan Hale 65

Gibraltar 60, Sturgeon Bay 44

Grafton 53, Slinger 36

Greenwood 70, Spencer 30

Highland 82, Ithaca 70

Howards Grove 48, Hilbert 32

Hudson 75, Eau Claire North 70

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 81, Saint Thomas More 62

Kewaunee 54, Peshtigo 51

Kiel 69, Kewaskum 56

Lakeside Lutheran 67, Lake Mills 49

Luxemburg-Casco 69, Waupaca 36

Marathon 71, Assumption 39

New Berlin West 65, Badger 55

New London 63, Winneconne 36

Notre Dame 74, Xavier 68

Oak Creek 79, South Milwaukee 48

Oconomowoc 54, Catholic Memorial 51

Oconto 66, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 46

Parkview 90, Brodhead 88, OT

Pius XI Catholic 85, Dominican 79

Plymouth 59, Valders 55

Port Edwards 58, Nekoosa 39

Prentice 65, Flambeau 56

Prescott 80, Glenwood City 46

Richland Center 71, Viroqua 61

River Ridge 58, Boscobel 41

Royall 48, Hillsboro 31

Saint Croix Central 88, Stanley-Boyd 47

Shoreland Lutheran 65, Heritage Christian 47

Somerset 72, St. Croix Falls 52

South Shore 53, Mellen 51

Southern Door 70, Algoma 47

Sparta 60, Mauston 53

Stockbridge 71, Saint Thomas Aquinas 32

Tigerton 60, Northland Lutheran 50

Tomah 62, Mosinee 54

Tri-County 75, Wild Rose 8

Union Grove 63, Whitewater 55

Watertown 76, Janesville Craig 53

Waukesha West 86, Mukwonago 76

Wausaukee 62, Gillett 57

Wauwatosa East 57, Wauwatosa West 53

Wisconsin Dells 69, Baraboo 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bangor vs. Necedah, ccd.

Benton vs. Cuba City, ccd.

Clayton vs. New Auburn, ccd.

Columbus vs. Lodi, ppd.

Delavan-Darien vs. Clinton, ccd.

Fennimore vs. Barneveld, ccd.

Green Bay Southwest vs. West De Pere, ccd.

Kettle Moraine vs. Waukesha South, ppd.

La Crosse Logan vs. Medford Area, ccd.

Melrose-Mindoro vs. Blair-Taylor, ccd.

Monona Grove vs. Fort Atkinson, ccd.

Northwestern vs. Rice Lake, ccd.

Northwood vs. Solon Springs, ppd.

Port Washington vs. Homestead, ccd.

Ripon vs. Chilton, ccd.

Tomahawk vs. Crandon, ccd.

Turtle Lake vs. Spring Valley, ccd.

West Salem vs. Luther, ppd.

White Lake vs. Elcho, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Arrowhead 59, Waukesha North 42

Ashwaubenon 41, Sheboygan Falls 33

Auburndale 70, Nekoosa 9

Bonduel 59, Shiocton 31

Brillion 76, Southern Door 41

Brodhead 57, East Troy 38

Brookfield Central 82, Hamilton 53

Brookfield East 60, Menomonee Falls 59

Cameron 60, Unity 42

Cedarburg 57, Nicolet 51

Clinton 82, Big Foot 65

Coleman 69, Gillett 61

Columbus 52, Cambridge 49

Crivitz 35, Florence 27

Edgerton 54, Whitewater 48

Fox Valley Lutheran 44, Denmark 20

Grafton 66, Slinger 64

Granton 47, Owen-Withee 41

Hilbert 35, Mishicot 30

Homestead 69, Port Washington 29

Hortonville 76, Bay Port 38

Howards Grove 78, St. Mary Catholic 50

Kettle Moraine 61, Waukesha South 19

Kickapoo 60, North Crawford 22

Lake Mills 58, Platteville 50

Loyal 58, Spencer 42

Luck 58, Grantsburg 48

Manitowoc Lutheran 41, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 35

Markesan 30, Winneconne 22

Marshfield 61, Stevens Point 54

Medford Area 51, Rice Lake 49

Mosinee 68, Edgar 44

Niagara 52, Wausaukee 29

Northland Lutheran 67, Tigerton 28

Notre Dame 69, Pewaukee 29

Oostburg 80, Kohler 21

Oshkosh West 53, Oshkosh North 39

Osseo-Fairchild 72, Regis 67

Pius XI Catholic 60, Wisconsin Lutheran 18

Plymouth 46, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 45

Prairie du Chien 72, Decorah, Iowa 45

Random Lake 61, Ozaukee 45

Richland Center 51, River Valley 34

River Valley 65, Mauston 33

Rosholt 49, Port Edwards 29

St. Croix Falls 67, Somerset 44

Three Lakes 70, Prentice 19

Turner 71, Parkview 37

Wausau West 71, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 55

Wauzeka-Steuben 73, Weston 30

West Bend West 68, West Bend East 46

West De Pere 65, Shawano 45

Wilmot Union 66, Racine Lutheran 53

Wisconsin Dells 69, Baraboo 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

