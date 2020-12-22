Texas AG pushed to rescind Houston virus relief funding

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A newly revealed document shows that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked Trump administration officials to rescind federal virus relief fuding that Houston used to expand people’s voting options. Paxton said in a May 21 letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that Harris County officials may have misused up to $12 million of the federal funding and violated state law with their plans to expand the use of mail-in ballots for the presidential election. Harris County Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria said the way the money was used helped protect elections workers and voters from the coronavirus. The Washington-based Citizens For Responsibility and Ethics obtained and published the letter Tuesday.