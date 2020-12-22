South Carolina governor tests positive for the coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has tested positive for the coronavirus and was slated to receive outpatient antibody treatment for “mild symptoms.” His office said Tuesday that the 73-year-old McMaster learned he’d tested positive late Monday following a test “due to coming into close contact with the COVID-19 virus.” McMaster’s wife, 73-year-old Peggy McMaster, tested positive last week but remains asymptomatic.