Small roster, big results for Barron boys basketball

LADYSMITH (WQOW) - There's more room on the bench than normal for Ky Baumgard's team.

Barron High School only has eight players on varsity this season due to low numbers within the program.

It hasn't stopped the Golden Bears from a hot start this season.

With Monday's win at Ladysmith High School, Barron is now 4-1, and gaining confidence.

"We didn't fold," Baumgard said following the 57-50 win. "These kids all have some really good IQs, basketball-wise. They can all dribble, they can all shoot."

Barron is averaging 63 points per game, but is turning the ball over too much for Baumgard's liking. That will be an emphasis as the Golden Bears prepare for Cameron High School (5-0) on January 7.

"Probably one of the better teams in this area," Baumgard said of the Comets. "It's good to see what we can do."