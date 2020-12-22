Russian and Chinese bombers fly joint patrol over Pacific

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian and Chinese bombers have flown a joint patrol mission over the Western Pacific in a show of increasingly close military ties between Moscow and Beijing. The Russian military said that a pair of its Tu-95 strategic bombers and four Chinese H-6K bombers flew over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea during Tuesday’s mission. The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the joint patrol was intended to “develop and deepen the comprehensive Russia-China partnership, further increase the level of cooperation between the two militaries, expand their ability for joint action and strengthen strategic stability.” It added that the patrol flight “wasn’t directed against any third countries.”