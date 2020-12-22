Rural hospitals waiting on update for vaccine allocation

PRAIRIE DU SAC (WKOW) -- According to officials at Sauk Prairie Healthcare, in a call with multiple other rural hospitals Monday, few if any have gotten a timeline on when they'll be getting their vaccine shipments -- other than it will be happening this week.

Matt Garvin, Director of Pharmacy at Sauk Prairie, says they applied for less than a thousand vaccines for health care workers under their umbrella more than a month ago.

He was expecting to know by Monday if they had been approved to be a vaccinator, but neither call nor email came.

He says while there is excitement to get the vaccine, there's also frustration.

"So we're happy for [other hospitals] but we'd also like to have it here so it's frustrating to not even have a date and not know anything more from week to week," Garvin said.

DHS officials said Monday that they've moved all of the state's health and hospital systems through their system and they plan on getting vaccines out across the state this week.

Garvin said while that's good news, they need a date to be able to accurately plan their vaccinations.

With the Pfizer vaccine being so fragile, it needs to be quickly and efficiently administered.

The Moderna vaccine is a lot less resource intensive, but he says they haven't gotten any information about that one either.