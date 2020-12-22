Rain to snow and wind chills well below, a strong wintry mess is coming

After a warm start to winter, albeit dreary and a bit wet on Monday, Tuesday looks very similar before strong changes as we roll into Christmas.

Starting late Tuesday, temperatures will climb from the mid 30s to the low 40s by Wednesday morning. As a strong cold front comes through Wednesday, temperatures will tank towards 0 by Christmas Eve with wind chills that will be -10 to -20 degree below zero by Christmas morning.

Timing: Early Wednesday morning, drizzle to light rain will be possible while temperatures remain above freezing. During the lunch hours from 11 to 2 pm, rain will begin to transition to snow. This snowfall will continue through very early Thursday morning before tapering off into the afternoon.

Totals: Snowfall totals will be very difficult to forecast for this system. While a few inches of snow will be possible across the valley, models are already suggesting there will be a dry slot that will cut off any major snowfall accumulation in this system. Most of the valley is in that zone. Expect anywhere from a trace to 2 inches for Eau Claire with higher totals northwest and less to the south and east.

Winds: Wind speeds will become very strong with the passing of the cold front. Wednesday, winds will be from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph and gusts upwards of 30 mph. By the late evening wind gusts could be upwards of 40 mph. As temperatures tumble towards 0 for Thursday morning, wind chills will be -10 to -20 degrees or worse. That trend lasts into Christmas day, too.

Visibility: With such strong winds, visibility will be reduced to less than 1/4 mile in the heaviest of precipitation.

Travel impacts: Low visibility will be possible, but so will slippery roads, and blowing and drifting snow. Travel impacts will be greatest to the northwest where the heaviest snowfall will be.

Forecast beyond this system: Christmas day will be sunny but very cold. Wind chills, as mentioned above, will be in the double digit negatives. Daytime highs will climb back towards 20 degrees with wind chills near 0, before we recover a bit back into the weekend.



