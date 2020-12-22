Perdue seeks payoff from Trump loyalty in Georgia runoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue is hoping years spent as one of Donald Trump’s biggest defenders pays off in Georgia, a state the president lost in last month’s election. Perdue and Georgia’s other senator, Republican Kelly Loeffler, are both campaigning for Jan. 5 runoff elections that will decide control of the Senate. Perdue was first elected in 2014 after promising a pragmatic mindset informed by years as the CEO of Reebok and Dollar General. His profile rose in 2016 when he became an early Trump supporter. Whether the president returns the favor remains to be seen. Trump and many of his supporters refuse to accept his loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Some worry that could dampen Republican turnout.