Pandemic making it harder to place children in foster homes in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on many places, including the foster care system.

There are currently 181 children in the foster care system in Chippewa County, but because of the coronavirus, officials say it's been harder to find them homes.

Kari Kerber, manager of Child Protective Services of Chippewa County's Human Services Department, says part of the issue is how much longer it takes to get paperwork done.

She says it's been taking the Department of Justice longer to process potential parents' fingerprints, which delays their process.

Kerber says they're also not able to do face-to-face visits unless they're mandated by the state like for an active investigation, which makes it harder to vet families.

"For foster homes, what we're trying to do is do them all virtual," Kerber said. "We're even doing virtual walk-throughs, but it does make it much more difficult because we don't really know what the setting of the home is like unless you're really in there. What you can get from somebody in a virtual meeting is very different than what you can get from somebody in person."

In the past, Chippewa County has needed to place children in foster homes outside the county because there weren't enough families available.

This year, the county has had to rely on about 10 foster families outside Chippewa.

Kerber says Chippewa County is actively trying to recruit foster parents.

If you have questions about becoming a foster parent, you can contact Kerber at her office at 715-738-2586 or email her at kkerber@co.chippewa.wi.us

You can also read Chippewa County's website.