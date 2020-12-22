Members appointed to health task force, meetings to begin

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The task force on local communicable diseases now has 19 members and will begin meeting in January.

The task force was created in October to bring together people with different perspectives across Eau Claire County. They are tasked with writing legislation for the county board and city council's approval on how to handle another health crisis if one were to happen in the future.

Eau Claire City Council President Terry Weld said whatever the task force comes up with will not be used in handling our current pandemic.

"Everyone has a focus that they specialize in, so we want that representation to be a part of this and for them to have a voice," he said.

Weld said there will be public hearings throughout the winter and spring as the task force progresses. They are expected to bring their recommendations to the county board and city council next June.