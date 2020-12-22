Lava lake forms as Hawaii volcano erupts after 2-year break

HONOLULU (AP) — Lava is rising more than 3 feet per hour in the deep crater of a Hawaii volcano that began erupting over the weekend. The U.S. Geological Survey says Kilauea volcano within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island was gushing molten rock from at least two vents inside its summit crater. The lava has been contained inside the deep crater and isn’t threatening to get close to people or cover property. Still, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has warned residents to beware of potentially high levels of volcanic gas, rockfalls and explosions. Kilauea is one of the world’s most active volcanoes.