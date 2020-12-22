Information sought in case of missing Clark County woman

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - Investigators need your help to find a missing woman in Clark County.



27 year old Cassandra Ayon went missing on October 3. She was last seen shortly before 4 a.m. leaving a friend's home at the Unity Trailer Court.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office is now asking the public for any information on a red or maroon SUV that may have been seen driving or parked on streets near the trailer court that night.

If you have information contact the sheriffs office at 715-743-3157, or call the sheriff's office Tip Line at 888-847-2576.