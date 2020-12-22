Hudson GBB halts North’s win streak

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Sophia Jonas scored 16 points and the Hudson Raiders girls basketball team handed Eau Claire North its first loss of the season Tuesday, 59-43.

Audrey Hatfield added 12 points for Hudson (6-0). Evie Dreger scored 7 points to lead the Huskies (3-1).

North is scheduled to host Onalaska next Tuesday at the Doghouse.

Other local scores from Tuesday's prep action:

High school girls basketball

Osseo-Fairchild 72, Regis 67 - Loonstra (O-F): 17 points; Rohrsheib (Regis): 24 points

Colby 79, Greenwood 49 - Underwood (Colby): 18 points; Peavy (Colby): 14 points; Wuethrich (Greenwood): 12 points

Boyceville 41, Pepin/Alma 23

Medford 51, Rice Lake 49

Stanley-Boyd 58, Flambeau 34

Cadott 63, Thorp 26

Granton 47, Owen-Withee 41 - Strey (Granton): 19 points; Walter (Granton): 14 points; Bottlemy (O-W): 10 points; Nernberger (O-W): 10 points

High school boys basketball

Hudson 75, North 70 (OT)

Memorial 51, River Falls 41

Chippewa Falls 70, New Richmond 42

McDonell Central 63, Immanuel Lutheran 59 (OT)

Menomonie 55, Ellsworth 46

Prentice 65, Flambeau 56

Lake Holcombe 83, Frederic 80 (OT)

Gilmanton 55, Alma/Pepin 52

Blair-Taylor 77, Mondovi 55