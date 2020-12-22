Hudson GBB halts North’s win streak

Hudson GBB halts North’s win streakUpdated
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Sophia Jonas scored 16 points and the Hudson Raiders girls basketball team handed Eau Claire North its first loss of the season Tuesday, 59-43.
Audrey Hatfield added 12 points for Hudson (6-0). Evie Dreger scored 7 points to lead the Huskies (3-1).
North is scheduled to host Onalaska next Tuesday at the Doghouse.
Other local scores from Tuesday's prep action:
High school girls basketball
Osseo-Fairchild 72, Regis 67 - Loonstra (O-F): 17 points; Rohrsheib (Regis): 24 points
Colby 79, Greenwood 49 - Underwood (Colby): 18 points; Peavy (Colby): 14 points; Wuethrich (Greenwood): 12 points
Boyceville 41, Pepin/Alma 23
Medford 51, Rice Lake 49
Stanley-Boyd 58, Flambeau 34
Cadott 63, Thorp 26
Granton 47, Owen-Withee 41 - Strey (Granton): 19 points; Walter (Granton): 14 points; Bottlemy (O-W): 10 points; Nernberger (O-W): 10 points
High school boys basketball
Hudson 75, North 70 (OT)
Memorial 51, River Falls 41
Chippewa Falls 70, New Richmond 42
McDonell Central 63, Immanuel Lutheran 59 (OT)
Menomonie 55, Ellsworth 46
Prentice 65, Flambeau 56
Lake Holcombe 83, Frederic 80 (OT)
Gilmanton 55, Alma/Pepin 52
Blair-Taylor 77, Mondovi 55