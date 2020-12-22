How to prepare your car for the upcoming sub-zero temps

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With our first sub-zero temperatures of the season in the forecast, it's a good time to make sure you and your car are ready for the cold.

It's always a good idea to have an emergency kit in your car with items like hand warmers, an emergency blanket and a flashlight.

You can make a kit yourself or purchase one that is pre-made.

You should also make sure your car is running smoothly.

"The tires and the batteries are probably your two most important parts, especially in the sub-zero temperatures," said Andrea Blank, logistics manager at Fleet Farm in Eau Claire. "Make sure that your tire tread is good, your air pressure is good."

Car experts say batteries more than three years old are more prone to experiencing problems in the winter and say starting your car frequently helps keep the battery working properly no matter how old it is.

You should also check your antifreeze levels and can also use products like 'HEET' to prevent condensation from building up and freezing in fuel lines.

Blank said it's a good time to replace your windshield wipers and there are brands specially designed to help keep snow from building up on your windshield.