Health official reacts to COVID-19 contact tracing app

Wisc. (WQOW) - As Wisconsin's contact tracing app is set to launch on Wednesday, local health officials say it'll be a big help to their tracing efforts.

Wisconsin residents will get a notification to their smartphone in the coming days, asking if they want to opt into the Wisconsin Notification Exposure App.

If you test positive, you can enter a code and the date of your exposure. Using Bluetooth technology, it will send a ping to other phones that would be considered a contact.

Eau Claire City-County Health Department officials said they will still continue to do contact tracing themselves, but they are looking forward to having another resource.

For the past few months, the health department has had to resort to enlisting help from local schools and COVID patients themselves to reach out to contacts.

"It's really exciting to have this brand new technology in the state of Wisconsin. And if this app can help people to be notified that they've been exposed sooner than when a contact tracer might be able to call them, then we consider that a success for public health," said Audrey Boerner, a public health specialist and COVID-19 public information officer with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

Boerner said the more people use the app, the better. She hopes it will ultimately help lower the number of COVID exposures down the line.

Boerner said Android users should be able to download the app from the Google Play Store on Wednesday.

iPhone users should be able to turn the app on in their phone's settings.

