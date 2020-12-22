Former employee charged with theft

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A former Eau Claire man faces charges of stealing from his employer.



Tim A. Jones, who now lives in Green Bay, is charged with felony theft in a business setting.

He is accused of stealing more than $94,000 while working as division manager at Van Ert Electric in Eau Claire.

According to the criminal complaint, he took the firm's scrap metal to a scrapyard, and kept the proceeds, instead of having the money sent to the company.



Jones claimed he spent the money on company expenses, but could not provide any documentation. Jones is due in court in March.