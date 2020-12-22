Electric co-ops expanding electric vehicle charging options away from home

FALL CREEK (WQOW)- A group of electric co-ops across three states are working together to increase access to electric vehicle (EV) charging away from home.



A group of 29 co-ops has created a network of electric vehicle chargers across Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota called CHARGE EV, LLC. Many of the co-ops are located in western Wisconsin including:

Eau Claire Energy Cooperative

Chippewa Valley Electric Cooperative

Dunn Energy Cooperative

Barron Electric Cooperative

Taylor Electric Cooperative

Clark Electric Cooperative

Jackson Electric Cooperative

Jump River Electric Cooperative

Pierce Pepin Electric Cooperative

Polk-Burnett Electric Cooperative

St. Croix Electric Cooperative

"The challenge is to address range anxiety when people want to leave their home or travel to another state," said Lynn Thompson, CEO of Eau Claire Energy Cooperative. "Where am I going to plug in? Where am I going to be able to get a charge at? That's what we're attempting to address here from this network of charging stations."

Thompson said the goal is to add 30 new electric vehicle chargers spread across the network over the next year, including level three chargers that will charge your car faster.



Co-op members hope increasing the number of charging stations encourages more people to consider switching to an EV.



Right now, the only one in our area is at the Eau Claire Energy Cooperative building in Fall Creek, although there are other charging stations in Eau Claire not affiliated with the network.



You can find a map of existing charging stations in the network here.