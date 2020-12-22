Dominion worker sues Trump campaign and conservative media

NEW YORK (AP) — An election systems worker who was driven into hiding by death threats has filed a defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s campaign, lawyers Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell, and some conservative media figures and outlets. Eric Coomer, who is security director for Dominion Voting Systems, says he wants his life back. Dominion has been named by Trump and supporter in baseless charges that they helped ‘rig’ the election in President-elect Joe Biden’s favor. Coomer says accusations that his name surfaced in a supposed phone call of Antifa activists are ‘wholly fabricated’ and no evidence backs up charges that he wrote negative things about Trump online.