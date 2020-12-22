Christmas in the ICU: Decorations, lights and many tears

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — Doctors and nurses caring for the sickest COVID-19 patients are doing what they can to get through the holidays. At one Alabama hospital, the intensive care unit is decorated with Christmas trees, snowman stickers and lights. Staff members at East Alabama Medical Center say Christmas just doesn’t feel right this year, but decorations lighten the mental load a little. Many of them are steering clear of community festivities or big family gatherings because of the pandemic. Health officials fear holiday gatherings will only spread the disease and add to the U.S. death toll that has surpassed 300,000.