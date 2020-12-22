China imposes new visa limits in back-and-forth with US

BEIJING (AP) — China has hit back with reciprocal actions against unnamed American officials in the latest back-and-forth between the rivals. The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday also called on President Donald Trump not to sign into law legislation approved by Congress on Tibet. The visa move came in response to a State Department announcement Monday that said the U.S. would deny visas to Chinese Communist Party officials whose policies or actions are aimed at repressing religious groups, ethnic minorities, dissidents or others. The U.S.-China relationship has become increasingly fraught as the two countries battle over issues from human rights to the coronavirus and trade.