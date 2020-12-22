California desperately searches for more nurses and doctors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California is desperately searching for nurses, doctors and other medical staff, perhaps from as far away as Australia, as the coronavirus surge pushes hospitals to the breaking point. With many of the state’s hospitals running out of capacity to treat the severest cases, the state has brought in and deployed more than 500 temporary medical staff members, but it needs a total of 3,000. The staffing shortage in California comes as a surge of COVID-19 cases across the U.S. has led to a nationwide demand for contracted medical workers, particularly nurses with critical care expertise.