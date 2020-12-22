Asian shares extend losses on US blacklist, spread of virus

Shares have retreated in Asia after the U.S. included dozens more Chinese companies in a Commerce Department blacklist in another blow to markets already wracked with uncertainty over the pandemic. The Shanghai Composite index dropped nearly 2% on Tuesday and other regional markets also were mostly lower. The discovery of a new, potentially more infectious strain of the coronavirus has countries around the world restricting travel from the United Kingdom, adding to worries over the possible economic consequences if it spreads to other countries or proves resistant to vaccines now being distributed. Shares were mostly lower Monday on Wall Street and oil prices and Treasury yields also declined, a sign investors are increasingly jittery about the economic outlook.