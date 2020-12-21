Winter has officially begun, but the bitter winter weather waits for Christmas

Happy Winter 1st! The Winter Solstice has occurred at 4:02 am marking the official start to astronomical winter. This means it's the "shortest" day of the year. We're at the bottom of our daylight cycle with 8 hours, 47 minutes, 24 seconds of daylight. We'll start gaining roughly 5 seconds of daylight from here on out.

The first day of winter starts much warmer than average. We typically see high temperatures near 25 degrees in Eau Claire this time of the year but Monday will climb into the upper 30s.

Winds will be from the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts over 30 mph. Wind chills will feel like they are in the upper 20s.

The clipper low responsible for the above weather may also bring us some light flurries throughout the day. Minor accumulation is expected. It will be mostly cloudy too and it doesn't look like we'll avoid the clouds much the first half of this week.

Monday night, The Great Conjunction takes place. This is a very rare occurrence where Jupiter and Saturn are directly inline with each other in their orbits. It's rare because it isn't always viewable from earth.

BUT, unfortunately cloud cover will be a problem if you're trying to catch a glimpse. Look southwest just after sunset if you can find a clear spot in the sky and you'll be able to see it.

Better chances for measurable snow return Wednesday as another systems passes by. This one will drop temperatures into the single digits for highs and below zero in the overnights just in time for Christmas.