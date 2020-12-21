WI adds fewest single-day COVID-19 cases in nearly a month, testing also down

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - For the first time this month, Wisconsin added fewer than 1,500 COVID-19 cases in a single day.

On Monday, Wisconsin health officials reported 1,435 new COVID-19 cases. The last time the single-day increase was that low was 1,300 on Nov. 27.

Prior to Nov. 27, you have to look all the way back to Sept. 21 to find the other most-recent day with fewer than 1,500 cases. On that day, 1,271 cases were added.

The case increase correlates with the testing numbers, however. The DHS reports on Sunday 13,676 people were tested. That's the fewest since Sept. 13 when 12,446 people were tested.

Eight more Wisconsin deaths were reported on Monday bringing the state's total to 4,425.

Locally, Eau Claire County sits at 8,826 positive tests, an increase of 33 from Sunday. The county remains at 70 COVID-19 deaths.

Chippewa County has 5,646 positives, an increase of 21. There was also an additional death reported on Monday for a total of 65.

Over in Dunn County, eight additional cases were reported for a total of 3,321. There have been 21 deaths in Dunn County.

To find data for your county, tap or click here.

These stats come the same day health officials announce the Badger State is set to receive 100,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Wisconsin has already received 49,725 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and is expecting another 35,100 doses in the coming weeks.

More COVID-19 Resources

More WQOW COVID-19 coverage

County by County COVID-19 data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 tracker