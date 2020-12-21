Weather delays opening of Eau Claire’s outdoor ice rinks

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Those of you in Eau Claire looking to lace up the skates and get out on the ice at a park near you will have to wait just a bit longer.

The city of Eau Claire was scheduled to open its outdoor ice rinks at seven parks across the city on Dec. 26, but due to warm weather throughout December, the city is pushing it back.

Crews have been flooding the rinks since last week, and will continue in the coming weeks as temperatures drop. Officials say they are working hard to provide the community with a fun outdoor activity during the pandemic.

"For mental health, for physical health, for everything it's important," said Chad Duerkop, program and facilities supervisor for the City of Eau Claire. "We're doing the best we can as weather allows to get those available and we're excited to be able to provide that to the community this year."

The city expects rinks to be ready for use the first week of January, and there will be some changes once they open. All warming houses and rink shelters will be closed this year, and light timers have been installed at all rinks that will shut off at 9 p.m. Officials also recommend all skaters to wear face coverings while on the ice.