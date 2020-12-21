Trump, House lawmakers plot futile effort to block Biden win

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump continues to focus on futile efforts to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election, playing host Monday to the most conservative flank of his Republican supporters in the House. Trump met with the lawmakers to discuss their strategy for the key date of Jan. 6. That’s the day when Congress takes the final step in reaffirming Joe Biden’s presidential victory. An Alabama Republican, congressman Mo Brooks, says he organized the session with about a dozen House Republicans willing to challenge the results in several key states. Despite their efforts, Biden will be sworn in as president on Jan. 20.