Steel resumes season with home games next week

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Steel's return to the action on December 31 will now be on home ice, the team announced Monday.

The Steel will host the Minnesota Magicians at 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, December 31 and again at 7:10 p.m. on Friday, January 1, 2021, at Chippewa Falls Ice Arena.

Chippewa will finish its homestand January 2 vs Kenai River at 7:10 p.m.

The team was initially scheduled to play at Austin on December 31.

The Steel's season was paused on November 24 due to schedule complications with other teams in the North American Hockey League's Midwest Division.

Chippewa (1-3) has played four games this season, all at home against Kenai River.

