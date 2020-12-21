Rep. Kind says newest relief bill is doing ‘too little’ for Americans

(WQOW)- As the vote looms for Congress to pass the newest COVID-19 stimulus package, Democratic Rep. Ron Kind says that relief bill is not enough to help Americans get through the pandemic.

Kind says he is in support of much of the short-term relief bill, which in part helps re-fund the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses; including small family farmers, additional funding for PPE and deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine, and funding to assist with broadband expansion in rural Wisconsin.

However, he says rebate checks of $600 to most Americans is falling short of the help they need.

"This is coming way too late, and it's doing too little," Kind said. "I hope it's going to do some good, and for all of those reasons, Congress has to get our act together going into 2021 and be more responsive to the needs of the American people."

Kind says the bill will help the country buy time for COVID-19 vaccines to roll out, but he says he would not be surprised if Congress meets again in early 2021 to discuss additional relief for Americans, and hopes Congress moves quicker than it is now if more relief is necessary.