Osseo-Fairchild’s Shiman commits to UW-Stevens Point

OSSEO (WQOW) - Thunder safety Brice Shiman signed his letter of intent on Monday, to play football at UW-Stevens Point.

"It's very exciting," said Shiman. "I'm nervous and looking forward to it. We've got a lot of people I've played in the past that go to schools from around Wisconsin, so it's nice to be playing with them or against them. It's a dream that I wanted to go to college for playing football, so I'm just go glad I get to continue."