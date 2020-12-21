New Zealander who murdered UK tourist had attacked 2 women

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A New Zealand man who murdered a British tourist two years ago has been identified as the attacker in assaults on two other women. Backpacker Grace Millane was strangled on her 22nd birthday by a man she met in Auckland in 2018. His identity was kept secret by a suppression order the New Zealand Supreme Court lifted Tuesday. Media can now report Jesse Shane Kempson was convicted of attacking two other women last year. Kempson was sentenced to life imprisonment for Millane’s murder. He was also convicted of sexual, physical and financial abuse of a former girlfriend and raping another woman whom, like Millane, he met on Tinder.