Monday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altoona 63, Arcadia 50
Appleton East 84, Hortonville 63
Ashwaubenon 51, Pulaski 40
Bangor 90, Cochrane-Fountain City 56
Barron 57, Ladysmith 50
Brillion 54, Howards Grove 47
Burlington 67, Badger 40
Cambridge 59, Marshall 58
Cashton 61, De Soto 38
Clear Lake 78, Prairie Farm 27
Colby 75, Spencer 51
Crivitz 84, Niagara 37
De Pere 70, West De Pere 68
Dodgeland 76, Waterloo 48
Durand 59, Fall Creek 58
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 52, Lincoln 25
Edgerton 97, Whitewater 69
Evansville 56, Jefferson 42
Fond du Lac 77, Kaukauna 73
Fox Valley Lutheran 74, Oconto Falls 53
Greendale 81, Brookfield Academy 67
Greenfield 76, Dominican 65
Greenwood 72, Colby 53
Hurley 58, Ashland 45
Janesville Parker 51, Edgewood 44
Kimberly 90, Appleton West 56
Kohler 65, Random Lake 56
Lake Country Lutheran 66, Racine Lutheran 48
Lancaster 72, Mauston 52
Little Chute 61, Southern Door 30
Loyal 63, Gilman 21
Luck 65, Shell Lake 54
McDonell Central 51, Neillsville 50
Medford Area 69, Tomah 53
Menomonie 64, Chippewa Falls 59
Mineral Point 62, Aquinas 59
Mondovi 78, Gilmanton 66
Monticello 63, Randolph 45
Neenah 83, Oshkosh North 56
New Auburn 54, Colfax 53
Newman Catholic 75, Northland Lutheran 22
Oakfield 69, Princeton/Green Lake 50
Oostburg 70, Mishicot 34
Oshkosh West 69, Appleton North 63
Ozaukee 58, Cedar Grove-Belgium 41
Platteville 41, Poynette 37
Prescott 78, Ellsworth 67
Racine St. Catherine’s 68, Elkhorn Area 32
River Ridge 55, Highland 29
River Valley 60, Dodgeville 57
Roncalli def. Sheboygan Falls, forfeit
Saint Francis 73, Catholic Central 61
Shiocton 102, Manawa 63
Somerset 60, Osceola 41
South Shore 66, Butternut 28
St. Mary Catholic 83, Manitowoc Lutheran 55
St. Marys Springs 62, Markesan 45
Stanley-Boyd 64, Osseo-Fairchild 48
Three Lakes 53, Goodman/Pembine 39
Wauwatosa West 55, Oak Creek 47
West Bend East 51, West Bend West 41
Westfield Area 69, Nekoosa 53
Winneconne 41, Berlin 36
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton East 84, Hortonville 63
Appleton North 65, Oshkosh West 43
Aquinas 69, Assumption 49
Ashland 67, Prentice 58
Baldwin-Woodville 40, Amery 28
Bangor 52, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 40
Beaver Dam 59, Marshall 46
Belmont 55, Boscobel 32
Cashton 54, Independence 47
Catholic Central 45, Cudahy 36
Colby 62, Granton 36
Cuba City 44, Dodgeville 37
D.C. Everest 64, Merrill 58
De Pere 84, New London 47
Edgar 50, Rosholt 38
Fall River 53, Oakfield 36
Florence 61, White Lake 17
Gibraltar 65, Sturgeon Bay 35
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 64, Oconto 37
Highland 82, Potosi/Cassville 74
Hustisford 66, Montello 36
Kaukauna 70, Fond du Lac 36
Lakeland 89, Northland Pines 48
Marathon 53, Rib Lake 22
Milwaukee Lutheran 74, Cudahy 63, OT
Mosinee 64, Medford Area 52
Neenah 66, Oshkosh North 12
New Berlin Eisenhower 62, Union Grove 45
New Glarus 63, Argyle 27
New Holstein 74, Campbellsport 17
Northwestern 59, Bloomer 42
Osseo-Fairchild 54, Augusta 27
Osseo-Fairchild 54, Stanley-Boyd 42
Pacelli 49, Menominee Indian 33
Phillips 67, Hurley 55
Plymouth 41, Whitefish Bay 30
Prairie Farm 59, Clear Lake 40
Prairie Farm 59, Northwood 38
Prescott 79, Ellsworth 38
Randolph 75, Pardeeville 33
Regis 62, Thorp 31
Rhinelander 64, Antigo 31
Ripon 56, Wautoma 45
Royall 74, Ithaca 30
Shiocton 45, Manawa 39
Solon Springs 52, Butternut 43
Somerset 63, New Richmond 58
Southern Door 65, Algoma 43
Spencer 40, Weyauwega-Fremont 27
Waupun 61, Winneconne 25
West Allis Central 63, Saint Francis 19
Westosha Central 59, East Troy 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/