Moderna vaccine arriving in Wisconsin starting Monday

MADISON (WQOW) - Wisconsin will be receiving its first 16,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the next couple of days.

Those 16,000 doses are part of 100,000 doses which will be shipped to Wisconsin in the coming weeks.

One advantage to the Moderna vaccine is it doesn't have to be stored at such extremely cold temperatures like the Pfizer vaccine. This will allow it to be shipped directly to its final destination right of the bat.

Of the 100,000 Moderna vaccines, 29,000 doses will be set aside for long-term care residents and staff.

“I know that many people are wanting to get vaccinated and we are asking everyone to be patient,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “As we continue to make progress vaccinating our health care workers and long-term care residents, we will need the federal government to increase our supply so we can efficiently expand our efforts to include additional populations. As we vaccinate more Wisconsinites, we must all continue practicing the preventive measures we know work. Please stay home, wear a mask, and keep physical distance from others.”

In a press call on Monday, Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of Wisconsin DHS, said the state still needs to further define "frontline workers" to determine the pecking order of getting the vaccine. That decision will be made in early January.

The state is also clarifying some news that came out last week saying Wisconsin was not getting the number of vaccines promised. Van Dijk said the state did receive its promised 49,725 doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week. The 35,100 doses mentioned are additional doses coming in the next few weeks, which falls short of the state's hopes.

That means between the Moderna vaccine and Pfizer vaccine, Wisconsin currently has 184,825 doses either in the state now or coming in the next few weeks. Only 10,358 doses have been given so far.