Minneapolis police officers cleared in shooting of armed man

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eight Minneapolis police officers who fired their guns that killed an armed man outside a home during a domestic disturbance an one officer who filed a non-lethal round have been cleared of wrongdoing. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a release Monday that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigation showed that 52-year-old Chiasher Vue fired 13 shots from a semi-automatic rifle during the Dec. 15, 2019 incident, The report says most of the shots were aimed at police who had been called to the house by Vue’s adult son. Vue was struck by 13 bullets.