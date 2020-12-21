Kushner to lead maiden flight from Israel to Morocco

JERUSALEM (AP) — Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner says he will join an Israeli delegation on the first direct flight to Morocco. Tuesday’s flight is to celebrate the U.S.-brokered agreement establishing ties between the two Mideast countries. It is the fourth diplomatic pact brokered by the Trump administration between Israel and an Arab country. The agreements, known as “the Abraham Accords,” have reshaped the Middle East. They reflect a shared concern among many Arab countries and Israel about Iran and a departure from the traditional focus on the Palestinian struggle for independence.