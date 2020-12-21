Kansas City newspaper reckons with its racial mistreatment

NEW YORK (AP) — The Kansas City Star investigated — and apologized for — its mistreatment of Black citizens for much of a history that dates back to the newspaper’s founding in 1880. Until things began to change in the 1960s, Black Kansas City residents were rarely mentioned in the newspaper unless it concerned a crime. The newspaper’s president and editor, Mike Fannin, says its reporters were sickened by what it found. One prominent Black resident appointed to a new advisory board at the Star called it a good first step at dealing with generations of mistrust, and said she hoped other news organizations followed suit.