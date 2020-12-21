Harris, Ivanka Trump stump in Georgia ahead of Senate runoff

MILTON, Ga. (AP) — Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Ivanka Trump have both come to Georgia to stump for opposite candidates in a runoff election that will determine control of the U.S. Senate. Stumping in Columbus on Monday, Harris stressed the need to choose Democratic candidates who will advance President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda. In the wealthy Atlanta suburb of Milton, meanwhile, Ivanka Trump warned that failing to reelect the Republican incumbents could erode her father’s legislative achievements. The appearances were the latest in a string of high-profile visits ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff. More than 1.3 million people have already cast mail-in ballots or voted early in person.