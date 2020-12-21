K.T. Oslin, country singer of ‘80’s Ladies,’ dies at 78

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Country singer K.T. Oslin, who hit it big with the 1987 hit “80′s Ladies” and won three Grammy awards, has died. She was 78. Oslin’s friend Robert K. Oermann says he learned of her death on Monday morning from her aunt. The cause of death has not been released. Oermann said Oslin had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease and lived in an assisted-living facility since 2016. He said Oslin tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Oslin became one of Nashville’s most intriguing personalities, launching a country music career in her mid-40s and writing songs from a strong woman’s perspective. Her albums “80′s Ladies” and “This Woman” both sold more than 1 million copies.