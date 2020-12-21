How often do we have a White Christmas in Eau Claire?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Christmas is just days away, but we've had a hard time getting snow to stick in the Chippewa Valley so far this December.

While it doesn't happen every year, if you dream of a white Christmas, most of the time, you'll be in luck. To officially have a white Christmas, we need to have at least one inch of snow on the ground or have an inch of snow fall on Christmas Day.



Historically, this happens between 75% and 90% of the time in western Wisconsin.

Last year we had a white Christmas, with 7" of snow on the ground. Our last brown Christmas, or Christmas with less than an inch of snow, was only two years ago in 2018, but we've had a white Christmas seven out of the last ten years and 15 of the past 20 years.

The average snow depth on Christmas is 5.4" and the most snow we've ever had on the ground on Christmas was in 2010, when we had a two foot snowpack in Eau Claire.



We haven't seen any measurable fresh snow on Christmas Day since 2013, but getting an inch or more of fresh snow on Christmas Day happens even less often, and happened most recently in 2008, 1998 and 1989.

The highest recorded 24 hour snowfall total on Christmas Day was 8" all the way back in 1945.

For a look at how likely we are to have a white Christmas this year, check out the latest forecast here.