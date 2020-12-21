Highlights of $900 billion COVID-19 relief, wrapup bills

The massive, year-end catchall bill that Congress has passed combines $900 billion in COVID-19 aid with a $1.4 trillion spending bill and reams of other unfinished legislation on taxes, energy, education and health care. It now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature. In one highlight, the package revives supplemental federal pandemic unemployment benefits but at $300 per week — through March 14 — instead of the $600 per week benefit that expired in July. It also provides $600 direct payments to individuals making up to $75,000 per year and couples making up to $150,000, with $600 additional payments per dependent child.