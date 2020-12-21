High school hoops hit the court before holiday break

High school hoops hit the court before holiday breakNew
High school boys basketball
Lincoln 25, Immanuel Lutheran 52
Barron 57, Ladysmith 50
Menomonie 64, Chippewa Falls 59
Stanley-Boyd 64, Osseo-Fairchild 48
Neillsville 50, McDonell Central 51
Durand 59, Fall Creek 58
Colby 75, Spencer 51
Ellsworth 67, Prescott 78
Altoona 63, Arcadia 50
Colfax 53, New Auburn 54
Somerset 60, Osceola 41
Luck 65, Shell Lake 54
High school girls basketball
Cornell 19, Cadott 69
Thorp 31, Regis 62
Osseo-Fairchild 54, Augusta 27
Northwestern 59, Bloomer 42
Luck 31, Shell Lake 40
Chetek 56, Spring Valley 27
Blair-Taylor 66, Cochrane-Fountain City 65 in OT
Cumberland 59, Grantsburg 32
High school boys hockey
Hayward 3, Chippewa Falls 1