Fox, Newsmax shoot down their own aired claims on election

NEW YORK (AP) — Two election technology companies whose names have come up in the Trump campaign’s false charges of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election are fighting back — and that has prompted unusual public statements from Fox News and Newsmax. The statements aired over the weekend and Monday, after Smartmatic and Dominion raised the prospect of legal action for reporting what they said was false information about them. Both companies were referenced in the campaign’s suggestion that vote counts in swing states were manipulated to the advantage of President-elect Joe Biden, although no evidence was offered to support the charges.