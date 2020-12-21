Elementary school kids make self-care baskets for health care workers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Health care workers across the Chippewa Valley are busy taking care of others during the COVID-19 pandemic, but students at Immaculate Conception Elementary School want to make sure those frontline workers are taking care of themselves.

Students and staff raised more than a $1,000 to put together three large tubs and 25 individual "self-care" baskets for workers at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

The baskets include socks, bath salts, coffee and lotion.

They also include hand-written notes from the kids.

Every year around Advent, each grade chooses a service project, but this year because of our current health crisis, they decided to do a school-wide project to show how much they appreciate medical personnel.

"They're overworked," said Mary Donnellan, a kindergarten teacher at Immaculate Conception. "Everybody knows somebody who works in a hospital. The kids were very excited to do that. Many of them have parents who are in the health field in some way. They've all gone to doctors and nurses so it was certainly a project they could easily relate to so they had a lot of fun."

Baskets will also be given to workers at Marshfield, Mayo, and Oakleaf Clinics.