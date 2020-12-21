Eau Claire transit planning for future

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - How people get around is a significant part of their daily lives and for many, public transit helps but amid economic uncertainty, how is Eau Claire Transit planning for the future?

“If a person doesn't have a vehicle, doesn't have access to a vehicle or possibly is not able to use a vehicle or wants to chose not to use a vehicle for environmental reasons," said Transit Manager Tom Wagener. "That's why having system is an excellent for a community that cares about those things.”

The most noticeable item in the nearly three hundred page Transit Development Plan Eau Claire residents will see soon, is the new transit center downtown, as the current one has many issues.

"It was built in 1985 so pretty old, and it was also not ever meant to be permanent structure," said Wagener.

The current transit center lacks an indoor bathroom, heaters, and was built before the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act. For years, the city has been securing funding and making plans for a new facility that can give people a warm indoor place to wait for the next bus.

The plan details a survey conducted among riders in 2019, asking what improvements they would like to see. The most important improvement people said: the addition of Sunday services.

"Essentially people can't get to work or shopping or things like that so frankly that becomes an economic issue not only for those individuals but for the community," said City Councilor Jeremy Gragert.

In order to make Sunday service happen he said they would need to increase the transit system's budget to pay for more employees and more hours. But he said it's something the community needs.

"We haven't really changed our transit system a lot in the last twenty years or so, so we really need to look at the fact that our city has grown a lot," said Gragert.

While Sunday services are a long term goal, the first items within the new transit plan to be implemented are the low or no cost solutions to issues. Such as having Route 1 go later, eliminating Route 5 and replacing it by extending Route 6. These routes connect downtown and UW-Eau Claire with the mall and south side Eau Claire area. Of course, Gragert said any change made to bus routes would come after meetings with neighborhood associations, community members and public forums.

"We need to make sure the changes we make are helping people as much as possible," he said.

Half of the funding for the ECT is through state and federal grants. The rest is funded by riders, UW-Eau Claire and the City of Eau Claire. While the pandemic has taken a toll on revenue taken in by the ECT, Gragert said CARES Act funding has kept them afloat this year. But to make improvements like Sunday services, they will need more support from the state and federal government.

Much of the information in the transit plan was compiled pre-pandemic. But Wagener and Gragert said the hope is by the end of 2021, ridership will be back to about 75 percent of what it was pre-pandemic and that a bus system made for high ridership will attract high ridership.