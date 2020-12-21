Daylight to slowly increase, but winter’s first negative temps are in the forecast

The northern hemisphere experiences the least amount of daylight of any day of the year today, Dec. 21, 2020. For Eau Claire, that means just 8 hours and 47 minutes between sunrise and sunset. On the summer solstice, Eau Claire gets 15 hours and 36 minutes of daylight.

So, the good news is the days will slowly get longer from here on out. The bad news is that it will still take some time. Tomorrow's daylight is just 4 seconds longer than today's, and it will take another four days on the night of Christmas before our sunset gains another two minutes and hits 4:30pm again. It's just over a month from today until the sun sets at 5pm. On average, our temperatures will continue to get colder between now and the end of January at which time those will start to rise.

Still, today's highs were in the mid to upper 30s! Winona, MN even got past the 40 degree mark. This relative warmth will not last much further than tomorrow night, however, as we're tracking a winter system along an arctic cold front.

That will arrive early Wednesday morning, but precipitation will likely begin as scattered light rain showers as temps will be in the upper 30s to near 40 early Wednesday morning. As the front progresses east during the day, the rain will change over to snow and temperatures will fall into the 20s by afternoon and teens by evening.

Snow totals are still a big question, and there are too many question marks about the track and intensity of the system to forecast for it yet, but a lot of computer models are centering around the 1 to 2 inch mark, with a few outliers as high as 10 inches and as low as a few tenths. We'll need at least 1.0" for it to be considered a white Christmas, and details should get clearer in the next 24.

You'll want to clear any snow we do get Wednesday quickly because temperatures will continue to fall overnight, settling around zero by Thursday (Christmas Eve) morning. A few spots could drop below zero, and with the wind chill it certainly will feel well below zero.

Highs Thursday will stay in the single digits, and lows Thursday night could get even colder into the negatives, with still some wind chills near or possibly colder than -25 on Christmas morning. Hopefully Santa will wear his heavy winter coat when passing through the Upper Midwest.

Temps warm again a bit for the weekend, but another burst of arctic air could arrive early next week.