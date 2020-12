EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man faces charges of sexually assaulting a child.



Oswaldo Hernandez, 30, is charged with having a sexual relationship with a 14 year old girl.



When the girl's father confronted Hernandez, he allegedly said he wanted to kill the girl, or prostitute her to other men.



Hernandez is charged with repeated child sexual assault and four counts of child enticement. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.