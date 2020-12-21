Canada’s Ontario to go on province-wide shutdown Dec. 26

TORONTO (AP) — Ontario is announcing a province-wide shutdown because of a second wave of COVID-19 in Canada’s most populous province. The lockdown will be put in place for southern Ontario from Dec. 26 until Jan. 23, but will lift for northern Ontario on Jan. 9. Ontario has had seven straight days of more than 2,000 cases a day. All high schools in Ontario will now be closed for in person learning until Jan. 25. Elementary schools will be closed until Jan. 11.