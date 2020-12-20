Snowy night leads into blustery Solstice

After a gray Saturday, we finished the weekend strong with above average temperatures in the 30s and some sunshine, however the clouds that moved in this evening are the precursor to some overnight snow.

A quick-moving band of snow is expected to move into the area from west to east between about 9 p.m. and midnight. Snow will be likely during the overnight hours with some mixing possible mainly south of Eau Claire.

Although this system will be a quick one, we could still pick up between a few tenths of an inch to an inch of snow across the area. While there could be isolated totals that exceed an inch across the Chippewa Valley, most of us will likely land under the 1" mark. The one exception will be areas north of Highway 8, where totals up to 2" are possible.

Steadier snow will be over by early Monday morning, but we could see a few lingering snow showers into the day. It will be a mostly cloudy day, and although temperatures will be above average, gusty northwest winds sustained between 10 and 20 mph will make it feel colder with wind chills in the 20s.

Unfortunately, cloud cover is not expected to cooperate for the rare conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn on Monday, which is also the winter solstice. Expect a mostly cloudy sky to persist through Monday evening, including during the hour after sunset when the planets will be visible.

We are still monitoring the potential for a midweek system that will bring us chances for snow. Regardless of how that plays out, we can expect falling temperatures throughout the day Wednesday and lows in the single digits above or below zero just in time for Christmas Eve.

Christmas itself is looking dry, but both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will feature cold temperatures.