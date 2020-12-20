Pandemic exposes the vulnerability of Italy’s ‘new poor’

MILAN (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is revealing pockets of economic insecurity in Italy’s wealthy north, where thousands of people are turning to charity for the first time. Italian agriculture lobby Coldiretti estimates in the Lombardy region the virus has created 300,000 people it described as the “new poor.’’ A 49-year-old single mother who had held a patchwork of small jobs since the 2008 global financial crisis is one of them. She lost her school cafeteria job during Italy’s 10-week spring lockdown, and her housecleaning gigs dried up, too. She’s now putting food on the table with the help of a Catholic charity. That charity says nearly one-third of its customers are new, and most are Italians, not foreigners.